Newport News man missing for over 10 days, considered a threat to his safety: NNPD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man has been reported missing since Sept 20 and the police are requesting help finding him.

Tyreek Lamar Vincent, 22, was last seen around 32nd Street and Chestnut Avenue wearing a grey hoodie with dark lettering on the front, a black shirt underneath, grey pants with white lettering on the left thigh, black socks, and black shoes with white on the bottom.

Vincent is described as 5 feet, 6 inches, with black hair, a short black beard and brown eyes. He has two teardrop tattoos near his right eye, the number “4” on the left side of his neck and a cross between his eyebrows.

Those with information on Vincent are encouraged to call (757) 247–2500.