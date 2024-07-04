Newport News parents beg public for help nearly 9 months after their daughter disappeared

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Nearly nine months after Sherree Brown went missing without a trace, News 3 is following through on the search for her.

A'Lexus Gibbs/Daughter Missing NN Woman

On October 24, 2023, Sherree was reported missing. Today, the family remains desperate for any new information.

"It's rough because that's my daughter that's out here. I don't know where she's at and she has stage 4 breast cancer," said Sharron Sanford-Brown, Sherree's mother.

Watch: Family holds onto hope 100+ days after Newport News woman was last seen

Family holds onto hope 100+ days after Newport News woman was last seen

Our reporter Kelsey Jones has kept in touch with Sharron. She says the pain gets worse each day her daughter remains missing.

The Brown family believes their daughter was kidnapped and attacked by a man who allegedly tried to assault her, just days before she was last seen. Her parents believe the alleged attacker knows more than what he's saying.

Kelsey sat down with Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew to get answers on where this investigation stands.

Ian Teasley/WTKR News 3's Kelsey Jones interviews Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew about the investigation into Sherree Brown's disappearance.

"We do a deep dive into individuals. Where do they visit? Who do they hang out with? Who do they talk to? What are some of their characteristics and their lifestyles? Those types of things are important for us to get an idea of where she might be and who she might have been last seen with," said Chief Drew.

Kelsey also asked when investigators last held a search for Sherree. Chief Drew said they did a physical search for her about a month ago.

"We're trying to put all these pieces together," he said. "Someone who has a small piece of information could be the corner piece that we're looking for."

Chief Drew would not share details about the search efforts. However, he did say investigators have expanded their search throughout the seven cities.

Watch: Hampton woman believes her missing mom was kidnapped

A Newport News woman has been missing for a month. Her daughter says she was kidnapped.

An Ashanti Alert was put out 41 days after she was reported missing to police. Police say the Ashanti Alert is still in effect. The DOJ says Ashanti Alerts may be issued when an adult between the ages of 18 and 64 is missing and meets at least one of the following criteria:



The person has a proven mental or physical disability

The person is missing under circumstances that indicate the person may be in danger or their disappearance may not have been voluntary, like an abduction or kidnapping.

At this point, Chief Drew says they're reaching out to the family every two weeks about whether they have an update or not.

"Please, if you know anything, heard anything, seen anything, I'm begging you to please reach out to the Newport News Police Department. The lines are always open 24/7, just help us find Sherree Brown. As a mother, I'm begging you" said Sharron.

Ian Teasley/WTKR Sherree Brown's parents speaking to News 3 about their daughter's disappearance.

Chief Drew says the department has been getting tips about Sherree. He said he hopes the community continues to reach out to police.

To leave a tip about Sherree's disappearance, you can call Newport News Emergency Communications at 757–247–2500. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.