Victim identified in Deputy Lane homicide: NNPD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating a homicide on Deputy Lane that happened on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was identified as 37-year-old Keshia Pearley of Newport News.

On Wednesday, around 12:54 p.m., Newport News police arrived at the 300 block of Deputy Lane on the report of a shooting. Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to NNPD.

Forensics is processing the scene, and this is an active investigation, according to NNPD. The incident is believed to be a domestic issue.