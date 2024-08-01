Watch Now
Newport News police looking for missing man last seen Wednesday night

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.

Jamal Estwick, 31, was last seen in the 600 block of Hancock Drive on Wednesday night, police say. Police consider him to be endangered due to a medical condition.

Police provided the following description of Estwick: Black; about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 270 pounds; has dirty blonde twists, a beard and a small mustache. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with Adidas written all over it and a black beanie, police added.

Anyone with information on where Estwick could be is asked to call 911 or Newport News Emergency Communications at 757–247–2500.

