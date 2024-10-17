Newport News police looking for missing woman who they consider endangered

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are looking for a missing woman, 62-year-old Cheryl Lee Scott, who they consider endangered.

Newport News Police Department

Scott was last seen around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday in the area of Tillerson Drive, police say. Police say she's endangered due to a medical condition.

Police shared the following description of Scott: Black female; about 5'2" and 110 pounds; last seen wearing a dark green sweater over a pink sweat suit and a black scarf on her head.

Anyone with information on Scott's whereabouts is asked to call police at 757–247–2500.