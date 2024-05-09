Newport News police make arrest in Roanoke Ave shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department said it arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Roanoke Ave. Wednesday.

At around 1:10 p.m. on May 8, officers said they responded to reports of a shooting in the 3100 block of Roanoke Ave.

On scene, officers said they located a man suffering an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they were able to identify and arrest Eric Robert Brooks, 18, of Newport News thanks to the help of the community and the use of technology.

Police said they charged Brooks with malicious wounding, eluding law enforcement, and numerous weapon offenses.

“This arrest was the culmination of outstanding detective work. Our investigators are to be commended for making a swift arrest in this case,” NNPD Chief of Police Steve Drew said.