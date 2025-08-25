Newport News Public Schools enhances security as 2024-25 school year starts

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Public Schools students and teachers couldn't contain their excitement on their first day back!

News 3's Kelsey Jones watched as students at Deer Park Elementary reunited with friends and walked into school for their first day back on Monday.

The school district says a lot of planning has gone into ensuring the 2024-25 school year is a successful and safe one.

When it comes to security, some things are the same. For example, there are weapons detection systems at every school and clear backpacks are required.

But there are some changes too, the district says. There are 13 school resource officers assigned to each middle and high school. Officers will also oversee elementary schools.

There are also changes to bus routes. The school division is reducing the number of bus stops throughout the city.

The district's chief academic officer says the change is to shorten wait times and make routes more manageable for a department still facing staffing shortages.

