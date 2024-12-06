Newport News Shipbuilding president talks faulty welds, retirement ahead of Arkansas christening

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A new Virginia-class submarine is getting one step closer to being ready for service.

The Arkansas is being christened at Newport News Shipbuilding.

Part of the christening ceremony includes the ship's sponsor, The Little Rock Nine, breaking a bottle of champagne against the ship's hull.

WTKR The bottle that will be broken against the hull of the Arkansas to officially christen the ship.

The Little Rock Nine was a group of nine people who became the first Black students to attend Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas in 1957 as part of the civil rights movement.

“I have no words. Wow! I have to pinch myself sometimes that this was really happening. I think it’s just wonderful," said Little Rock Nine member Gloria Ray Karlmark.

“These honors are meaningful, very much so, especially in this day and time. I really didn’t start to appreciate and understand all of that until I was grown and had children myself," Little Rock Nine member Carlotta LaNier said.

"Oh, no," Little Rock Nine member Elizabeth Eckford said when asked if she ever imagined the group's action leading to something like the christening. "I didn't understand the significance until many, many years later."

Watch: Newport News Shipbuilding honors Little Rock Nine with newest submarine named Arkansas

Little Rock Nine honored by Newport News Shipbuilding

The christening comes on the heels of the news in September about faulty welds at the shipyard and the shipyard's president, Jennifer Boykin, deciding to retire.

“I am really excited," Boykin said when asked about the christening of the Arkansas.

Boykin is glad to be able to celebrate the christening of a new submarine, even though it comes at a time when questions are being raised about the work at the shipyard.

Watch: Newport News Shipbuilding finds faulty welds on submarines and aircrafts

Newport News Shipbuilding found to have intentionally faulty welds

As News 3 reported In October, the Navy launched an investigation after faulty welds were discovered to have been made on multiple ships that were either built or repaired at the shipyard.

The bad welds were found on three ships already in the fleet, including the aircraft carrier USS George Washington, which went back to the fleet in April after a refit.

In September, HII, which runs the shipyard, says leadership discovered the quality of welds on some submarines and aircraft carriers was faulty. Boykin said at the time the faulty welds weren't malicious, but just didn't meet industry standards.

Watch: U.S. Navy takes closer look at faulty welding at Newport News Shipbuilding

U.S. Navy takes closer look at faulty welding at Newport News Shipbuilding

News 3 asked Boykin if she’s confident in the work done on the Arkansas.

“I’m very confident in every aspect of the Arkansas, and I’m very confident in every aspect of every ship that we will deliver here," said Boykin.

Boykin declined to say if any of the welders associated with the faulty welds still work at the shipyard.

Watch: HII plans to acquire assets of SC-based W International to speed up Navy sub production

HII plans to acquire assets of SC-based W International to speed up Navy sub production

News 3 also asked her what she would say to sailors and their families who may be concerned about their safety in light of the news about the faulty welds.

“Our sailors should have full confidence in the submarines and any ships that they go to sea on," said Boykin.

As for the investigation, Boykin said it is complete.

“Where we are right now is what happens next... the engineering-technical community does the evaluation of the welds, the family of welds, and will make determinations based on what the science tells us and what is required for the design of the ship. That will continue," Boykin explained.

Watch: HII provides glimpse of future USS Enterprise as construction hits major milestone

HII provides glimpse of future USS Enterprise as construction hits major milestone

Boykin recently announced she would be retiring, but she said the faulty welds were not a factor in her decision to retire.

“Every one of these we can deploy and get out in the water is a better thing for our nation and our allies," Arkansas Commanding Officer Cmdr. Michael Huber said about the importance of getting the Arkansas into service.

News 3 also asked Huber how confident he is the Arkansas is safe.

Watch: Submarines and sacrifice: How sailors train for anti-surface warfare

Submarines and sacrifice: How sailors train for anti-surface warfare

“My responsibility is primarily training a crew to take the ship to sea and exercise the ship that HII is building for us. We work in partnership with them and we’re ready to go and take her to sea and operate as we’re supposed to," Huber said.

As of Friday, the Arkansas was scheduled to go to sea for the first time in early 2026.

You can watch a live stream of the christening here.