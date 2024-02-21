NNPS receives state grant to strengthen teacher pipeline

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's no secret that the pandemic impacted education systems across the country as teachers left their jobs. Here in Hampton Roads, Newport News Public Schools just received a hefty grant to get teachers through the door.

"It's very exciting. We've actually received two installments of the grant to promote teacher residency," said Kimberly Hammond, Newport News Public Schools Training and Development Coordinator.

The school division is one of 24 schools receiving a "Grow Your Own" grant. The division will get $114,000 that will pay for the education of about 20 teacher apprenticeships, all in partnership with Mary Baldwin University and Averett University.

School leaders say the grant benefits them because future teachers will get hands-on classroom experience. The grant will also help NNPS with recruitment challenges, school leaders added.

The program allows apprentices to earn a free bachelor's degree within two years and guarantees that they'll get their foot in the door after the program ends. Hammond says Newport News has already taken advantage of the first $200,000 grant from the state for its first cohort of eight future teachers.

School leaders say they hope to have a cohort of at least 10 to begin each year. The division’s responsibility will be to provide their salary, and grant funding will pay for everything else, including tuition, books, assessments, coaching, support and licensure.