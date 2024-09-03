Second Gentleman attends Congressman Bobby Scott's Labor Day cookout in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Labor Day tradition continues in Newport News.

For 2024, guests at Virginia Congressman Bobby Scott’s cookout include Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

The sun came out Monday afternoon and so did the energy for the Democratic Party.

“How's it going, Virginia?" Emhoff shouted to the crowd as he took the podium.

Watch: Tracking Harris and Trump's travel and money

Tracking Harris and Trump's travel and money

Emhoff was the main attraction at Virginia Congressman Scott’s 47th annual Labor Day celebration, held, as always, at the Congressman’s home.

Speaking for about 15 minutes, Emhoff touted his wife’s record and made some jabs at at Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance.

“It’s our democracy in action, it works, and our democracy is worth saving and that’s why we’ve got to elect Kamala and Tim," said Emhoff.

Watch: Is Virginia in play in 2024 presidential election?

Is Virginia really in play in 2024 presidential election?

Scott believes the stakes couldn’t be higher for the election this November and believes having the Second Gentleman attend the event means Virginia is a battleground state.

"The division is so big in this election that makes it more important than most elections," said Scott.

At the 2023 cookout, abortion and the economy got a lot of attention.

Watch: Democrats, Republicans rally voters with Labor Day events

Democrats, Republicans rally supporters with Labor Day events

Sandi Hutchinson has been attending the cookout for 40 years and said the economy is also a big issue in 2024, too.

“There are a lot of things on the agenda that a lot of people are concerned about. Education for one, the economy for another one," Hutchinson said. "I want to be a part of history, changing other peoples perspective about Kamala (Harris), about the election, and about understanding the issues that are really important to us."

"I’m going to crawl through shards of glass, I’m going to knock through walls, knock through doors, until November 6 when we can say President Harris and Vice President Walz. Let’s do this," Emhoff said to end his speech, pumping his right arm into the air.

Other notable elected officials at the cookout included Virginia U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, Virginia State Sen. Aaron Rouse, and Virginia Delegate Abigail Spanberger.