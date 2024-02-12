Several people detained following tactical situation in Newport News: Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Several people were detained after a domestic disturbance turned into a tactical situation Sunday night.

Just before midnight on Sunday, Feb. 11, officers went to an apartment in the 400 block of Turlington Rd. after hearing about a domestic disturbance, police say.



Officials say when they got there, they heard loud music and voices inside. Police say one to two shots were fired from inside after knocking on the door.

The incident escalated into a tactical situation, and negotiators and others were called in to assist, police say.

Officers took safety and ordered the people to come out, according to officials. Police say they detained several people.

The incident remains under investigation.

