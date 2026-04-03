Suspect in Deputy Lane murder considered armed and dangerous: NNPD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are searching for the suspect in a murder on Deputy Lane, and he is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

On Wednesday, around 12:54 p.m., Newport News police arrived at the 300 block of Deputy Lane on the report of a shooting. Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to NNPD.

The victim was identified as 37-year-old Keshia Pearley, according to NNPD.

Watch previous coverage: Newport News police investigating Deputy Lane homicide: NNPD

Newport News police investigating Deputy Lane homicide: NNPDCol. Brandon Shah

Investigators have identified Pearley's husband as the suspect, 39-year-old Joquan Antonio Parter. Police have issued warrants charging Porter with first degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and discharging a firearm within an occupied dwelling.

Porter is considered armed and dangerous, according to Newport News police.

Anyone knowing of Porter’s whereabouts is asked to call Newport News Emergency Communications at (757) 247–250, or submit information anonymously by calling 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or by submitting information online at P3Tips.com.

NNPD will hold a C.A.R.E. (Community, Awareness, Reconnection and Education) Walk at 4 p.m. today off Deputy Lane.