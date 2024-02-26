Watch Now
TSA PreCheck enrollment event running this week in Newport News

Posted at 5:32 AM, Feb 26, 2024
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — This week in Newport News, AAA Tidewater is hosting an event to help you sign up for TSA PreCheck.

It'll cost you $78 to enroll in TSA PreCheck, and it lasts for five years.

With TSA PreCheck, 99% of passengers wait less than 10 minutes, and you won't have to remove your shoes, laptops, and other items at checkpoints, TSA says.

Details are this week's TSA PreCheck enrollment event are below:

  • WHERE: AAA Tidewater on 733 J Clyde Morris Blvd. in Newport News
  • WHEN: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. from Monday, Feb. 26 to Friday, March 1

To schedule an appointment, click here.

For more information on what TSA PreCheck entails, click here.

