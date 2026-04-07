Two Newport News fishing piers remain closed as city eyes replacements

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Hilton Fishing Pier and the fishing pier at Monitor Merrimac Overlook Park in Newport News will remain closed as city leaders plan for full replacements.

The Hilton pier offers waterfront views of the James River and is located in the city's historic Hilton Village neighborhood. It was closed in April 2025 due to deterioration.

The neighborhood has been without the use of the pier for the past year.

City leaders are informing the community that it is going to take time to replace the Hilton pier, currently estimating it will not reopen until October 2027.

A city spokesperson said short-term fixes would not be sufficient, making a full replacement necessary. Because the pier is on the water, there are a number of regulations the city must follow, which could extend the timelines.

The fishing pier at Monitor Merrimac Overlook Park has also been closed for the past year and will also be replaced. City leaders say that project could take until June 2028.

Newport News City Councilman John Eley said he has been hearing from the community about the Hilton Pier.

"The citizens of Newport News, we heard your voices. We love the pier. I love the pier. We all love the Hilton pier," Eley said.

In Hilton Village, Eley said the city wants to build a pier that will last.

"City council didn’t want to do a lot of quick fixes. We wanted to make sure we build a nice durable pier that will last for generations to come," Eley said.

Jennifer Basha moved to the neighborhood with her family in September.

"The view is incredible," Basha said.

"It’s a beautiful spot and it’s kind of a waste for it to be closed for so long," Basha said.

Neighbors look forward to one day being able to use the pier again.

"It is something that would be very valuable to the community," Basha said.

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