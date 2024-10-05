'We run out of food every day,' Newport News food pantry struggles with limited donations

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — For some families in Virginia, it's too expensive to walk into a grocery store.

Instead, they'll walk through the doors of a place like Five Loaves Food Pantry on the Peninsula.

Brother Tim Luken has run this food pantry for fifteen years, but as time goes on, his food supply hasn't been able to meet the demand of so many people.

"We run out of food every day," explained Luken. "So when people come in often at the end of closing often they are sent away without food,"

According to 'Feeding America', it's not just Newport News that is struggling. One in nine people face hunger in the state. Luken says their numbers have climbed.

"Last year we served 668 families in September and this year out of 668 this year we served 738," said Luken.

Donations have always been down according to the food pantry.

"These are donations that come from in from food drives that people do and independent organizations," said Luken.

The food pantry also faces an issue with the influx of non-English speaking clients who need food, 31 languages are spoken at this food pantry. Volunteer Nathan Lawson says it's one of the only places around where a family facing language barriers can go.

"It can be tough to go through the paperwork and I think something like Five Loaves is less intimidating than a government office where volunteers like Brother Tim and others are going to help you walk through the questions about your household income, "said Lawson. "It's a little less intimidating and a little more welcoming,"

While the holiday season doesn't kick off for another month, Brother Tim Luken is asking the community to start the giving season a little early, whether its bringing in donations or donating your time to volunteer.

"You may not get paid in cash, but the reward is helping your neighbors and sometimes it might be the very neighbor that lives next store," said Luken.