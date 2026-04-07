Woman arrested after hit-and-run left child seriously injured: NNPD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An 8-year-old child was left seriously injured after a hit-and-run back in Nov. 2025, prompting a months-long investigation that led to the arrest of a woman in March, Newport News police said Tuesday.

27-year-old Deanna Pulley was arrested on March 25. She was charged with felony hit and run, obstruction of justice and driving without a license (third offense), according to Newport News police.

Watch previous coverage: Hit-and-run leaves 8-year-old boy seriously injured, police say

Hit-and-run leaves 8-year-old boy seriously injured: NNPD

On Nov. 17, 2025, around 4:32 p.m., officers responded to this incident near the area of 28th Street and Orcutt Avenue. Newport News police say an 8-year-old boy was hit by an SUV traveling westbound as he was tryingh to cross Orcutt Avenue.

His injuries were initially considered life-threatening, but he survived and has since been released from the hospital, according to Newport News police.

Newport News police said technology, community tips and the department's "Crash Reconstruction Team" assisted in the identification of a suspect.