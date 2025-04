NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk teen was charged on Monday in connection to a homicide that took place earlier this year.

The 16-year-old was charged with second degree murder, robbery, and use of a firearm. Police say he is currently being held in Norfolk Detention Center.

On Jan. 5, officers were sent to the 900 block of Goochland Street around 3:10 p.m. Police say they found Isaiah Dukes, 20, seriously injured from a gunshot wound.

Dukes died after being taken to the hospital, according to police.