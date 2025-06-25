Former Norfolk Schools superintendent Dr. Sharon Byrdsong speaks out after termination

NORFOLK, Va. — NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — Former Norfolk schools superintendent Dr. Sharon Byrdsong is breaking her silence for the first time since her termination. On Tuesday night, the Norfolk City Council honored her for nearly 30 years of service to the Norfolk Public School Division, including the last five years as superintendent.

Just two weeks prior, the Norfolk School Board voted 4-3 to terminate Byrdsong, despite a room filled with supporters advocating for her. The school board did not provide a public explanation for the decision.

During the council meeting, Byrdsong was asked about the reasons behind her termination.

"I think that would be something that you will need to address with the school board," Byrdsong said. "Tonight, we are just going to focus on my 26 years of service and all the wonderful accomplishments we've had."

Attempts to reach current school board members for comment on the termination were unsuccessful.

Noelle Gabriel, a former school board member who was part of the board that hired Byrdsong, expressed her dismay at the board's decision.

"Dr. Byrdsong was the extreme professional," Gabriel said. "She had excellent work ethic, and she always put our teachers, our staff, and our students first.”

Gabriel indicated that political factors may have influenced the decision to terminate Byrdsong, stating, “This is political. It comes down to how many votes do you have, and that’s why we are in the position that we are in, unfortunately.”

As Byrdsong received warm hugs and encouragement from the community, she expressed optimism about her future.

"I will continue to be very reflective, and I am a woman of faith, so I will be very prayerful," she said. "I know God will lead my next steps."