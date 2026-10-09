17-year-old charged in deadly shooting near Norview High School

NORFOLK, Va. — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting near Norview High School earlier this week that left a 16-year-old student dead and two other teenagers injured, Norfolk Police announced Friday.

The suspect was taken into custody Friday, Oct. 9, and is being held at the Norfolk Detention Center.

Police said the teenager faces the following charges:

Manslaughter

Possession of a firearm by a juvenile

Two counts of malicious wounding

Discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school

The charges stem from a shooting Wednesday, Oct. 7, in the 6800 block of Sewells Point Road, near Norview High School.

Officers responded around 2:25 p.m. and found two teenagers, ages 16 and 17, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were rushed to a hospital. The 16-year-old, who had life-threatening injuries, died shortly after arriving. The 17-year-old suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and is expected to recover.

Investigators later learned that a third teenager, a 14-year-old boy, suffered a graze wound during the shooting. Police said he did not require medical treatment.

According to Norfolk police, the shooting happened after a dispute between juveniles in the high school parking lot during school dismissal.

The shooting prompted a police response near the school and raised concerns among families about student safety and communication following the incident.

The arrest comes two days after the deadly shooting, which has left the Norview High School community grieving the loss of a student.

Police have not released the suspect's identity.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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