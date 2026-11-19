NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia State Bar sent a notice on Thursday that local attorney Lowell Stanley's license was suspended.

Known in his boisterous commercials as "The Hammer," a three-judge panel in Norfolk recommended Stanley's suspension "for violating the rules governing diligence and safekeeping property."

According to court documents related to the case, a former employee reported Stanley to the Virginia State Bar in 2024 for allegedly holding thousands of dollars in client-owed money in several trust accounts as well as his personal account.

In another filing, Stanley denied having the trust accounts and denied knowing about money deposited into his personal account.

The panel recommended the two-year suspension of his license following a two-day hearing on November 16 and 17.

When reached by phone Thursday afternoon, Stanley insisted to News 3 that his suspension has only been recommended and that while he respects the decision, he disagrees with it and will appeal to the Virginia Supreme Court.

The suspension is scheduled to take effect February 17, 2027.

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