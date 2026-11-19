NORFOLK, Va. — With holiday travel on the horizon, the CDC is warning that flu activity is higher than normal this time of year, with more than 11% of flu tests coming back positive nationally.

In Virginia, health officials at Sentara say flu activity is currently low, sitting around 2%, but they expect to see a spike when families and friends gather during the holidays.

Dr. Megan Venezia, medical director for the emergency department at Sentara Leigh, outlined what to watch for.

"Common symptoms you would think about include fever, body aches, cough, runny nose, sinus pressure," Venezia said.

Medical groups like Sentara and Riverside Health have already held public drive-thru flu shot clinics this year.

Ciboney Wells, a flu shot recipient, said getting vaccinated is about more than personal protection.

"Think about each other. It's important to get it because you don't want to get the flu and then you pass it on to other people," Wells said.

Health officials say there is still time to get a flu shot and that simple steps can help keep the virus from spreading.

"Keeping a safe distance, good hand hygiene. If you have to be in close proximity to someone that is at risk for severe illness, you can wear a mask to keep your respiratory droplets from spreading," Venezia said.

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