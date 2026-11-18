NORFOLK, Va. — Downtown Norfolk is once again getting ready to light up for the holidays, and this year marks a milestone: the 40th Grand Illumination takes place Saturday, November 21, at 7 p.m.

Last year, News 3 joined the crew from Independent Services of Virginia, Inc. that checks most of the light bulbs around downtown. They took us up nine stories, but for this year's big anniversary, we joined them at double the height: atop the 22-story Hilton Main.

Before the switch is flipped on the Grand Illumination, Jeremiah Jarriel and his team have to make sure every bulb works.

"This year we kind of had a little late start, but we got them all done now. This is our last big building to do," Jarriel said.

That work includes stringing lights along the roof and rappelling down the side of the high-rise to install and replace bulbs along every edge.

Jarriel admits the job is not for those with a fear of heights. He and the rest of the team of eight have contracts to do the lights on more than 50 buildings, News 3 is told.

On the ground, the Downtown Norfolk Council — which organizes the Grand Illumination event, including the famous parade — expects as many as 80,000 people to come watch. The bleachers are up and the streets are already decorated for the 40th event, including additional decorations to Plume Street to better connect the downtown parade route and businesses with the popular Winterfest at Nauticus.

Council President & CEO Mary Miller says this year's celebration has to meet the anniversary occasion.

"One of the things was picking a theme this year that represents 40 years, so the Ruby Radiance theme. The colors, the graphics," she told News 3. "We're also opening the door for as many units as we can conceivably have along a two-mile parade route. We have about 91 units in the parade this year. A little higher than average."

Organizers hope people will also check out the businesses downtown and a decorated Selden Market for a hot cocoa war.

After 20 years total with the council, Miller said this parade will be her last as the person in charge. She's retiring and ready to enjoy the magic from the other side.

"[I hope] it just continues to be a cherished community tradition. I brought my daughters to the parade when they were little. Now I have a one-year-old grandson," Miller said.

At 40 years, Norfolk's Grand Illumination is a tradition that reaches across generations.

"Me and my wife and my daughter, we come out here and when we look at it, my daughter is like 'oh, you did that dad' and I'm like 'yeah,'" says Jarriel of the moments he gets to admire his work.

Downtown Norfolk Council The parade route for the 40th Grand Illumination in downtown Norfolk on Saturday, November 21.

What to Know:

Route: The parade steps off at St. Paul's Boulevard and Main Street, travels west on Main Street, north on Granby Street, west on Freemason Street and south on Boush Street, and finishes on Waterside Drive near Water Street.

Getting there: Spectators should arrive before 5:00 p.m., when traffic and street closures pick up. Early-bird rates apply in most downtown garages. Hampton Roads Transit is offering a $4 special-event light rail and ferry pass for parade day, and youth 17 and under ride free with a paid adult. Buy the pass in advance at events.ticketleap.com/tickets/gohrt/grand_illumination_11-21-2026

Watch from home: The full parade streams live on the Downtown Norfolk Council's YouTube channel (@DowntownNorfolk757 [youtube.com]) beginning at 6:40pm.

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