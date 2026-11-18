NORFOLK, Va. — The Trump administration is proposing a new change to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program that could impact more than 6 million people.

SNAP is a government assistance program for individuals and families who are income-restricted and need access to food.

"This is families we're talking about. This is older adults, people with disabilities. This is members of our community and they just can't afford higher food costs right now," said Hannah Wyatt, an attorney at the Virginia Poverty Law Center.

The new proposal would limit automatic SNAP eligibility for some households receiving Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

The USDA estimates nearly 17% of SNAP recipients could lose benefits, and 1.8 million children could also lose automatic eligibility for free school lunches.

Since the Big Beautiful Bill was passed in 2025, 5 million Americans have lost access to food.

According to the Federation of Virginia Food Banks, 42% of Virginians are experiencing food insecurity, with one in two kids going hungry in the state.

"Without access to SNAP, Virginians are going to be forced to choose between food or housing and people are going to go hungry. And SNAP truly is a lifeline," Wyatt said.

The proposal is not final. The public has 30 days to comment.

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