NORFOLK, Va. — A major transformation is taking shape in Norfolk's Wards Corner area, where construction is underway on a new $68 million fitness and wellness center that will bring recreation, fitness and library services together under one roof.

The facility, expected to open in fall 2027, will feature an eight-lane swimming pool, lazy river, water slides, splash pad, basketball court, elevated running track, fitness areas and a new library.

News 3 got an inside look at the construction site Wednesday, offering a glimpse of what residents can expect when the doors open.

The visit also marked a return to the property, which News 3 previously visited before the old recreation center was demolished to make way for the new facility.

Now, the site is being transformed into a destination that city leaders hope will serve residents of all ages and interests.

City architect John Alford, who has helped lead the building's design, guided News 3 through the construction site, pointing out the different amenities that will eventually fill the space.

Alford said the project is about creating more than just another recreation center. The goal is to establish a place where families can spend time together while participating in a wide range of activities.

"It's just a wealth of amenities for a family, and that's the whole idea: is to bring bring families here," Alford said.

One of the biggest attractions will be the facility's indoor aquatic center.

Plans call for an eight-lane swimming pool alongside a lazy river, water slides and a splash pad, offering options for swimmers of different ages and abilities.

The aquatic amenities are just one part of a larger effort to provide activities for the entire family.

Norfolk Parks and Recreation Director Lakita Frazier said the center is being designed to give residents the freedom to move between different activities throughout the day.

"If they're going to start off with their swim lessons and then move over to the library to read a book, or to go outside and continue a walk in nature, or even come back and take a spin class later on that evening. It's something for everyone here," Frazier said.

The new facility will also feature a basketball court, an elevated indoor running track and dedicated workout spaces.

Those amenities are intended to create opportunities for residents looking to exercise, participate in recreational activities or spend time with others in their community.

But what makes the project particularly unique is the combination of recreation and library services in one location.

Just steps away from the fitness and aquatic areas, residents will find a new public library designed to serve people of different ages and interests.

The library will have capacity for approximately 45,000 items, along with study spaces, areas for children and a sewing lab.

Norfolk Director of Libraries Sonal Rastogi said the new facility will offer resources that extend beyond traditional library services.

"Really kids zone spaces having sewing center, which is going to be a very unique thing for the sewing enthusiasts within the city, within the region," Rastogi said.

The sewing lab is among the features expected to give residents additional opportunities to learn skills, explore hobbies and engage with their community.

By placing the library and recreation center under one roof, city leaders hope residents will be encouraged to take advantage of services they might not otherwise visit separately.

A family coming for swimming lessons, for example, could stop at the library afterward. Someone visiting to check out books could also explore the fitness center or take a walk outside.

Frazier said that flexibility is central to the vision for the project.

"When you first walk into the facility, the ability to make a decision, you can start here and identify what my adventure is going to be today. That inclusiveness of that space is extremely important," Frazier said.

While much of the building remains an active construction site, Wednesday's tour offered a look at how the different spaces are beginning to take shape.

Construction crews continue working throughout the facility as the city moves toward its anticipated opening in fall 2027.

The $68 million investment also represents an opportunity for Norfolk to rethink how recreation and community services are delivered.

Alford said the project could serve as an example for similar facilities in the future.

"This is the first of its kind in this area, so we're hoping that this is a blueprint," Alford said.

For now, the building remains a work in progress. But once construction is complete, city leaders envision a space where residents can swim, exercise, read, learn and connect with their neighbors — all during a single visit.

The new Norfolk fitness and wellness center is expected to open in fall 2027.

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