NORFOLK, Va. — If you feel nostalgic for the holidays at Norfolk's former MacArthur Center mall, you can still see some of the decorations just a block away.

This week, The Slover Library downtown put up a 23-foot-tall Christmas tree in its front lobby, along with garland and other decorations. A large wreath also now adorns the library's exterior on Plume Street.

According to Slover Foundation Chairman — and longtime Norfolk mayor — Paul Fraim, the pieces came from the now-closed MacArthur Center.

Fraim says the decorations were sitting in storage until the team from The Slover took them.

The MacArthur Center closed in late June after 27 years in business. The city of Norfolk plans to auction off items from inside and is currently working on plans to redevelop the 1.1 million square foot property. Demolition is slated to begin late next year.

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