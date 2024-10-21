6-year-old suffers graze wound to the toe after accessing a firearm

NORFOLK, Va. — A 6-year-old is alive after getting a hold of a gun and accidentally shooting themselves yesterday afternoon, according to Norfolk police.

Police were called to a home on the on the 400 block of Nicholson Street around 12:45 p.m.

Investigators say an adult had left the gun unattended when the child picked it up and fired it. The child suffered a bullet graze to the toe and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police charged 20-year-old Trevon J. Kay of Portsmouth with reckless handling, possessing a stolen firearm, and two counts of child neglect and abuse.

He is currently being held without bond at Norfolk City Jail.

News 3 will provide more updates on this story as more information becomes available.

Watch related coverage: Shooting near Norfolk's Booker T. Washington High School leaves man dead