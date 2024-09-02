Virginia Beach couple celebrates 70 years of marriage

NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia Beach couple celebrated 70 years of marriage at Azalea Baptist Church in Norfolk on Saturday.

Sam Edge and Rosa Byrd began their journey in 1954 at Saint Paul's High School in North Carolina.

Sam joined the Navy and Rosa joined him in California after she graduated high school a year later.

The two traveled all over the world while Sam served, including a three-year tour in Japan, until he retired in 1975.

After serving in the Navy, Sam joined the Federal Civil Service for 37 years, retiring in March 2013. Rosa was a hairdresser for 30 years and then worked for the Virginia Beach School system for 16 years.

The couple has lived in Virginia Beach since 1985.

Congratulations to Sam and Rosa on their 70 years of love!