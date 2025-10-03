Teen seriously injured after I-64 shooting in Norfolk causes SUV to crash: VSP

NORFOLK, Va. — A teenager has serious injuries after a shooting on I-64 in Norfolk caused an SUV to run off the road and crash Thursday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Five teenagers were in the SUV at the time of the incident, state police say.

State police say around 7:41 p.m., troopers went to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on I-64 westbound near Military Highway, exit 281, in Norfolk.

At the scene, they found a silver SUV that had run off the road and crashed after being shot at, state police state. The left-rear passenger was hit and sustained serious injuries.

State police say the passenger was sent to a local hospital.

Earlier this evening, the Virginia Department of Transportation said all I-64 westbound lanes and the Military Highway, exit 281, off-ramp in Norfolk are closed due to police activity.

State police did not say if this is the same incident, but it is in the same area.

The shooting is still under investigation, state police say.