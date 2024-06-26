Alumni group plans rally as Norfolk School Board considers Booker T. Washington HS improvements

NORFOLK, Va. - A group of local high school alumni plans to rally at Wednesday's Norfolk School Board meeting, as the board prepares to discuss facilities improvements at Booker T. Washington High School.

Booker T. Washington has been in its current location since the 1970s and organization "Unified Booker T. Washington Alumni and Friends" said in a release that it's concerned over "unsafe, unhealthy and inequitable conditions" at the school, including issues with possible mold and asbestos and the curriculum.

The group plans to speak at Wednesday's meeting inside the school administration building and rally outside.

According to an agenda for the Norfolk School Board Business Meeting scheduled for Wednesday at 4 p.m., the board will discuss Booker T. Washington's STEAM curriculum, as well as recent and future facilities improvements.

Agenda documents reveal anticipated spending on facilities improvements for the 2024-25 school year is around $44 million, including more than $7 million to replace the roof, nearly $6 million to replace exterior doors and windows and $8 million to improve the electrical systems like fire alarms and communication systems.

The district also intends to use $15 million to upgrade the school's HVAC system, which, according to agenda documents, "did not supply fresh air due to the original design and aged units that are not performing efficiently."

Other facilities and security improvements are also planned.

