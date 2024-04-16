Battleship Wisconsin celebrates 80 years since its commissioning

NORFOLK, Va. — The Battleship Wisconsin is celebrating 80 years since its commissioning!

To celebrate the ship's anniversary, a time capsule ceremony was held on Tuesday. The capsule, which includes artifacts from the Battleship, is set to be opened on the Wisconsin's 100th anniversary in April 2044.

Celebrations were also held on the days leading up to the momentous anniversary. News 3's Anthony Sabella visited the iconic ship over the weekend. He and other visitors met actual veterans of the ship and learned about the ship's history.

Keith Nitka, the battleship's operations manager, served aboard.

“This is where we lived, this is where we worked. We went to sea, we saw the world, we fought a war. Three generations of sailors fought wars from the decks of this ship and were willing to give the ultimate sacrifice for this nation from aboard this ship," Nitka told News 3 on Saturday.

After the USS Wisconsin was commissioned on April 16, 1944, the ship had a storied career, serving in both World War II and the Korean War. Since the ship was transferred to Norfolk, people have enjoyed touring the ship, especially during its annual WinterFest on the Wisconsin.