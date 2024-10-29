Black Men Run Hampton Roads go the extra mile for health and inclusivity

NORFOLK, Va. — As an avid runner, I am always looking for inspiring stories to tell about the running community.

I recently learned about a group called Black Men Run Hampton Roads and they invited me to a practice. The group consists of members of all fitness levels and ages.

Yosif Rowell is a member of Black Men Run Hampton Roads and, on a scholarship, to run Track & Field at Old Dominion University.

“Even though I'm the one of the younger guys, they still include all of us,” he says.

Captain Terrell White says the group has been in the area for more than a decade, but they recently re-branded themselves from Black Men Run to Black Men Run Hampton Roads.

“We’re in more spots than one. So BMR Hampton Roads, as we have here on the side of our badges, just made more sense because it's more of an inclusive thing that could touch all the community,” White says.

Inclusivity and representation are two pillars of the movement.

“It doesn't matter how fast you're running; it doesn't matter where you are. If you have a goal, one of us has either done it or we're willing to take the journey with you,” he adds.

Martin Flemings has been on that journey since he joined in 2013 and has run more marathons than you can count on one hand.

“I love to run because one, it keeps me healthy. Two, it also keeps me alert and focused on what I have to do each day and three, I just look at as an escape from the world,” Flemings says.

Running is also a way to hold each other accountable when it comes to health and wellness.

“For Black men, it's a very important that we take care of ourselves and have proper dieting. It's very important that we drink plenty of water each day, and we watch what we eat,” he added.

Flemings says the group runs are when the men can engage in fellowship and talk about what they are doing with their own health to stay on track. Black Men Run Hampton Roads meet on Sundays at different trails across Hampton Roads and run in as many local races as they can.

They also connect with other run groups and try to be a force of social impact and influence. The group is also worldwide.

White tells me, not only do they stretch across the U.S., but they have chapters in Kenya, Japan, and England.

If you are interested in joining BMR HR, you can check them out on Facebook on their website.