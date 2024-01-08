Candlelight vigil held for woman killed in Downtown Tunnel wrong-way crash

NORFOLK, Va. — A candlelight vigil was held to honor Shelby “Lexus” Walker’s life after she was hit and killed in a wrong-way crash in the Downtown Tunnel in Norfolk.

Family and friends of Walker lit candles and spoke about the impact she had on the community.

"Lex lived it. She lived in love. God called her home because she served her purpose. She gave us clarity. She was the light," said Dexter Davis, Walker's friend.

Walker was a member of the Southeastern Transgender Resource Center and worked at 37th and Zen, a restaurant in Norfolk.

"Everybody in the community looked up to her because when we first came out, Lexus was one of the first people we met. When I was 14, I met Lex. She loved drag and bartending," said Tarena Williams, Walker's longtime friend.

The vigil was held about a week after Walker was hit by another driver, 27-year-old Dominique Goodwin, who was going the wrong way in the Downtown Tunnel. Her family is still in shock.

"It’s sad that she was gone before her time," said Sherry Scott, Walker's cousin.

State police tell us that charges are pending and no one is in police custody. Police added that alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.