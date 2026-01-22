Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Carnival announces transatlantic cruise departing from Norfolk next year

NORFOLK, Va. — Carnival Cruises is now offering a 15-day transatlantic cruise out of Norfolk starting next year, even giving passengers the opportunity to witness a solar eclipse at sea.

The Carnival Sunshine departs May 15 from Norfolk and will travel to Dover, England. The cruise includes stops in Sydney, Nova Scotia and Glasgow before reaching its final destination.

Passengers will need to arrange their own transportation home, as this is a one-way trip. Interior cabin prices start at $930.

There is also a special solar eclipse cruise departing July 25 from Barcelona, putting passengers right in the path of maximum visibility for the solar eclipse on Aug. 2.

Visit carnival.com for more information.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

