Coast Guard offers insight into moving Dali cargo ship from Baltimore to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A drone video at sunrise Tuesday offers a clearer picture of the ship that made headlines around the world.

Time-lapse of Dali traversing the Chesapeake Bay headed to cross the HRBT

The Dali was involved in the deadly bridge collapse in Baltimore in March, which News 3 has followed since the collapse.

Moving the ship from Baltimore to Norfolk required the use of four tug boats, a salvage vessel, and a U.S. Coast Guard escort.

Dali arrives in Norfolk with Coast Guard escort

The Coast Guard spoke Tuesday about the coordination and planning and a spokesperson said there were a lot of people involved.

“Meetings before the transit involved a lot of players to include Port Authority, Terminal Operators, Pilots, Salvage Teams, the Owner, Operator, and Crew aboard DALI, and countless others to be sure that a relatively straightforward transit through the Chesapeake Bay is completed with minimal impact.” Lt. Mike Long - Coast Guard Sector Virginia

The Coast Guard also said Tuesday a similar transit plan will be developed when the ship is ready to go back to sea.

Cargo ship to finish repairs in Norfolk

A spokesperson for the Port of Virginia Tuesday said the ship's owner will contract with workers to repair the Dali at Norfolk International Terminal once cargo is offloaded from the ship at the port.

“This kind of span bridge is not something that has to be navigated heading into our Hampton Roads Port infrastructure from the ocean," Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said when asked by News 3 about the collapse the day it happened.

The collapse has raised a lot of questions, including could this happen in our area.

Gov. Youngkin talks impacts to Virginia after Baltimore bridge collapse

Youngkin assured the state’s bridges are safe.

“We do have span bridges over rivers and we inspect those every year. They all have passed. In fact, I personally checked on that," said Youngkin.

What would happen in Norfolk if a cargo ship strike caused a bridge to collapse?

That same day, News 3 spoke with Norfolk Fire Rescue to find out what resources they have to respond to a similar disaster.

“We’ve got just a flat bottom boat for some of those remote areas that Norfolk has," Norfolk Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Glen Williams said, displaying some of the equipment the department has.

Now that the Dali is here, how long it will remain is unknown.