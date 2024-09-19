Dali, cargo ship involved in deadly Baltimore bridge collapse, leaves Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — News 3 is following through with a new development in the deadly bridge collapse in Baltimore in March.

The ship involved, which spent months in Norfolk undergoing repairs after the collapse, left Norfolk Thursday.

“There are two earthquakes that happened today," civil rights attorney Billy Murphy said at a news conference Thursday held to discuss a lawsuit related to the bridge collapse.

Attorneys representing a man who survived the Baltimore bridge collapse are making their case.

“Earthquake number one was when the government found so many problems that were ridiculous problems that should’ve never occurred. Earthquake number two, they feel so strongly about these problems that they are seeking punitive damages," Murphy explained.

At Thursday's news conference, the attorneys reacted to the federal government’s $100 million civil lawsuit against the owner and operator of the cargo ship Dali.

They also talked about how the litigation could impact their client’s case.

"When we actually get into presenting our client’s claim for his damages and his losses, it’ll be tremendously helpful," attorney Jason Foster said. "It sets the tone for the litigation."

The money the government is asking for is for the cost to cleanup after the bridge collapse.

Murphy said he can’t recall the government ever asking for punitive damages.

“They’re going further than making sure that everybody’s made whole. They’re going to go beyond that and ask for a huge amount of money to punish the ship owner and everybody else who had responsibility for this problem," said Murphy.

The owner and operator have denied any wrongdoing but have asked their liability be capped at the value of the ship, roughly $43 million.

The ship was bound for China when it left Norfolk.

As News 3 has reported, the ship arrived from Baltimore in June, had its cargo taken off at Virginia International Gateway, then the ship was floated to a nearby pier for repairs.

With so many ships coming and going from Hampton Roads, in March Gov. Glenn Youngkin addressed concerns for a similar collapse.

“We do have span bridges over rivers. We inspect those every year. They all have passed. In fact, I personally checked on that," Youngkin said.

Some peace of mind, perhaps, in the wake of a tragedy that, as of Thursday, was still far from being resolved.

If the state of Maryland wants to try to get money to rebuild the bridge, the state will have to file a claim for that by September 24th.