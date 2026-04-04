Doctors, musicians team up to combat senior loneliness in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A new effort in Norfolk is focused on tackling a growing issue among seniors: loneliness and isolation.

Healing, Hope and Harmony hosted its first “Circle of Care Day” on Saturday at Commonwealth Senior Living, bringing together physicians, musicians and volunteers to spend time with residents through music, conversation and a shared meal.

The event included 15 physicians, eight musicians and a volunteer team, all focused on creating meaningful, face-to-face connections in a setting designed to uplift residents.

Organizers say the goal is simple — show up, listen and remind seniors they are not alone.

The program is part of “Medicine and Music,” a nonprofit co-founded by Dr. Abraham Teklu and his wife, Dee-Dee Teklu. The initiative blends wellness and music, but without clinical care. There are no appointments, diagnoses or medical equipment.

Instead, doctors take on a different role — showing up as neighbors and listeners, offering encouragement and general wellness guidance while musicians provide live performances meant to lift spirits.

The nonprofit says the idea grew out of a desire to address what health leaders have called an epidemic of loneliness, especially among older adults who may not be able to easily leave their homes.

Organizers hope to expand the effort beyond Norfolk, bringing similar events to communities across Hampton Roads and into Richmond.

They say success isn’t measured in numbers, but in moments — whether that’s a conversation, a smile or someone feeling a little less alone than they did the day before.

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