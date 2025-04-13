Doctors see surge in syphilis cases across Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — NORFOLK, Va.— Local health leaders are raising awareness and looking into ways to stop the rise in syphilis cases across Hampton Roads. The Norfolk Health Department is sounding the alarm regarding the rise in cases.

"We want everyone in this community to know what it is, what the risks are, how to get tested, where to get tested, and where to get treated" said Susan Girois, Director of the Norfolk Health Department.

Syphilis certainly isn't new, it's a disease that's been around for decades. Dr. Girois, who oversees the Norfolk Department of Health is taking steps to spread the word on treatment and prevention. Dr. Girois says from teenagers to seniors, the infection is showing up in every demographic, especially among pregnant women, putting newborns at risk.

Girois says in 2024, 35 newborns across Virginia were born were congenital syphilis, and half of those cases were here in Hampton Roads.

"We see 4 to 5 cases a week here in the Norfolk Health Department" said Dr. Girois added.

While treatment is easy doctors say, for most cases it's just one injection of penicillin. If left untreated, syphilis can cause blindness, dementia, stroke or even death. Prevention health leaders say start with safe sexual practices.

Getting screened is simple. Any urgent care will have the test — and health departments have what’s called a rapid test. The test gives instant results, and in some cases, offers same-day treatment.

The Norfolk Department of Health has been building up an initiative with regional hospitals and several organizations to combat to tackle the issue of syphilis head on. The Regional Stop Syphilis Public Launch Event is happening April 29 at Old Dominion University from 3pm to 5pm. You can click the link register.