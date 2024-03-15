Watch Now
Dog killed by oncoming traffic after being abandoned in front of Norfolk SPCA

Posted at 12:16 PM, Mar 15, 2024
NORFOLK, Va. — A dog died early Friday when it fled into traffic after being abandoned on their doorstep, the Norfolk Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said in a press release.

Two unknown individuals abandoned a female dog at their offices on Ballentine and Virginia Beach Boulevard late Thursday evening, SPCA said.

At around 6 a.m., the dog panicked and fled its broken kennel into oncoming traffic.

SPCA staff said they were able to confirm via surveillance cameras that the dog was hit multiple times and succumbed to its injuries.

The SPCA said they were working closely with Norfolk Animal Protection to investigate the incident.

They have asked anyone with information to call the Norfolk Police non-emergency number (757) 411-5610 and ask for Officer Miller.

Staff and volunteers from the SPCA offered their deepest gratitude to the witnesses who stopped to render aid and helped to move the body out of traffic.

The Norfolk SPCA asked that anyone who can no longer care for their pets reach out to sswims@norfolkspca.org or jstreeter@norfolkspca.org.

