Experts say more counterfeit car seats are being bought online. Here's what you should know:

NORFOLK, Va. — Experts at Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters say counterfeit car seats are being bought more online.

"Every time we've encountered a parent, they had no idea," explained Cindy Ruggles, CHKD.

Ruggles has been working with babies for 25 years and is a child passenger safety tech at CHKD.

She says fake car seat purchases happen a lot more than you think- especially with first-time parents.

"The car seat world is already complicated enough unfortunately there are some manufacturers who take advantage of that, I believe," says Ruggles.

Here is what you should look for to make sure your child's car seat is certified.

  • Look for labels that say they are approved and meet the safety standard.
  • A chest clip the buckles the two straps together.
  • A five-point harness
  • Registration card
  • A lengthy instruction manual
  • Make sure to pick a well-known brand

"And they should be able to find the brand easily," shared Ruggles. "A lot of times the counterfeit seats, they don’t have a brand name that is recognizable."
For more information on what you need to look for or to get assistance with your car seat, call CHKD at 757-688-8655.

