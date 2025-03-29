Experts say more counterfeit car seats are being bought online. Here's what you should know:

NORFOLK, Va. — Experts at Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters say counterfeit car seats are being bought more online.

"Every time we've encountered a parent, they had no idea," explained Cindy Ruggles, CHKD.

Ruggles has been working with babies for 25 years and is a child passenger safety tech at CHKD.

She says fake car seat purchases happen a lot more than you think- especially with first-time parents.

"The car seat world is already complicated enough unfortunately there are some manufacturers who take advantage of that, I believe," says Ruggles.

Here is what you should look for to make sure your child's car seat is certified.



Look for labels that say they are approved and meet the safety standard.

A chest clip the buckles the two straps together.

A five-point harness

Registration card

A lengthy instruction manual

Make sure to pick a well-known brand

"And they should be able to find the brand easily," shared Ruggles. "A lot of times the counterfeit seats, they don’t have a brand name that is recognizable."

For more information on what you need to look for or to get assistance with your car seat, call CHKD at 757-688-8655.