Family discovers late mother’s role in historic all-Black women’s battalion

NORFOLK, Va. — What began as a routine task of sorting through belongings turned into a powerful and emotional discovery for one Hampton Roads family.

Stacy Brown said she had no idea her mother, Elizabeth Christina Moore, also known as Elizabeth Barnes, served in the military until after her death in December 2025. The revelation came when Brown’s daughter found her grandmother’s discharge papers while cleaning out her apartment.

“Did you guys know grandma was in the military?” Brown recalled her daughter asking in a text message. “And I was like, no.”

That discovery connected Moore to the historic 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the only all-Black, all-female unit deployed overseas during World War II. The battalion was responsible for clearing a massive backlog of mail to boost morale among U.S. troops.

Brown said she was aware of the unit after watching the 2024 Netflix film about the 6888th, but didn’t realize her mother was among the women honored.

“I rewatched the movie, and it hit completely differently,” Brown said. “Knowing that my mom was a part of it, I was honored. I was proud. I was emotional.”

She described the moment she saw her mother’s name listed among the women in the battalion as “surreal.”

“I just cried like a baby,” she said. “Like, ‘Mama, why did you never tell us?'"

Brown said her mother’s service helped explain aspects of her personality, including her deep appreciation for communication.

“If you got a card, there was always a letter included,” she said.

Moore went on to live a life of service beyond the military. After her time in the battalion, she attended Virginia State College, graduated in 1957, and became an elementary school teacher in Norfolk, where she worked for nearly four decades.

“She was super organized,” Brown said. “Now I understand where that came from.”

In addition to her professional career, Moore was deeply involved in her church, serving in multiple ministries and leadership roles for years.

STACEY BROWN Elizabeth Barnes at her 100th birthday party

Brown was recently honored during a church ceremony recognizing her mother’s military service, a moment she said meant everything to her family.

“They didn’t take it lightly,” she said. “They did the research. They honored her in a way that lets her legacy live on like she deserves.”

Still, Brown said she wishes she could hear her mother tell the story herself.

“She always had stories,” she said. “That was our holiday dinners. But that’s one story I never got.”

Now, Brown hopes to learn more about her mother’s experience by connecting with others who may have known her or served alongside her.

“I would love to talk to someone who could elaborate on that part of her life,” she said.

Despite the unanswered questions, Brown says her mother’s legacy is clear.

“She lived an amazing life,” she said. “Through the ups and downs, she did it, and she did it well.”

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.