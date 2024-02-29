Family Dollar in Norfolk's Calvert Square area to reopen this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. – A Family Dollar store in Norfolk is reopening this weekend more than a year after a fire tore through the building.

In September 2022, the Family Dollar on Church St. was forced to shut down after it was destroyed by a fire. That’s in the Calvert Square neighborhood of Norfolk.

Authorities later determined that the fire was intentionally started by someone.

The store was a devastating loss for the surrounding community, as options for grocery shopping were already limited before the store’s temporary shutdown. In fact, following the fire, advocates described the area as a “food desert” due to the lack of stores.

As rebuilding efforts were underway, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore worked to provide the community with food options by hosting distributions.

Family Dollar says during this time, the company also shared concerns about keeping the community fed. They donated $25,000 to the foodbank, among other efforts.

The company expressed excitement ahead of the store’s reopening.

“We were heartbroken when a fire destroyed our Church Street Family Dollar,” said Shariff Hassan, Zone Vice President, Family Dollar. “This location provides essential resources for members of the community, we’re proud to be re-opening and can’t wait to welcome our neighbors back this weekend."

This weekend, the community can check out the store’s updated interior. There will also be food samples, a DJ, face painting and more to celebrate the reopening, the company says.

The store, located at 720 Church St., will officially reopen on Saturday, March 2.