Fight leads to gunfire outside Food Lion on Tidewater Drive: NPD

Top Stories: Monday, August 4
Norfolk Police
Posted

NORFOLK, Va. — The Food Lion on Tidewater Drive was struck by gunfire following a fight between two people on Saturday, according to Norfolk police.

Around 8:20 p.m., police responded to a report of a person with a weapon at the Food Lion located at 7525 Tidewater Drive. Upon arrival, officers found that the grocery store's building was hit by a bullet, according to Norfolk police.

Based on initial gatherings, a gun was fired in the midst of a fight between two men outside of the store, according to Norfolk police.

Norfolk police did not report any injuries in connection with this incident.

