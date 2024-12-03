Friends heartbroken after Sailor is hit, killed on motorcycle in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Loved ones of a Sailor who was hit and killed while riding his motorcycle in Norfolk over the weekend are mourning their sudden loss.

Zachary Schonborn, 23, was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Little Creek near Chesapeake Boulevard and Military Highway before 2 a.m. on Sunday, police say. Police are still searching for the suspect in the hit-and-run.

Schonborn was a member of the Broken Arrow Motorcycle Club and the Broken Arrow Foundation. It's a group for veterans and first responders who are passionate about motorcycles and camaraderie. Through their work, the club also supports active-duty military personnel and first responders who get injured on the job.

Those in the group told News 3 they were heartbroken by the news of Zach's passing, who they also affectionately called "Plankton."

"We were floored," said club member Keith Kufner. "We couldn't believe it. He was taken way too early."

Kufner says the group has 200 members. Many of them are active duty themselves and have formed a bond that stretches from sea to shining sea.

Club member John Wells says Zach was an active-duty sailor who was a bright, shining light.

"He's a cook and just a week ago, he had done his enlistment to do another six years. He was supposed to be coming up here to Northern Virginia to take over for the hospital up here," said Wells. "He is a stranger for two seconds and that's about it... Then, he is your best friend, your brother. He was like a son to my wife; it's an immediate bond."

His friends say he died doing what he loved: riding on his motorcycle.

"He loved to ride, he enjoyed it. He was always smiling on the bike," said Wells.

As police continue to look for the person responsible for killing him, the group says they want people to know one specific thing about Zach: he was a hero in many ways, especially in the hearts of those who loved him.

If you have any information, police encourage you to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.