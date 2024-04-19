From fetch to first base: How your pup can watch a Norfolk Tides game at Harbor Park

NORFOLK, Va. — Looking for something fun to do with your dog this summer? Take them to the ballpark!

On select days, paws are welcome at Harbor Park and you can catch a game with your best furry friend.

Dogs of all sizes and breeds are welcome at Bark in the Park games on a leash. After you purchase your and your four-legged companion’s tickets, enter through the 3rd base gate and head to a table to sign a waiver. Once signed in, you can grab a free rope flyer dog toy and head up the ramp to the dog section.

Sports Tides mash their way into record books with offensive explosion Marc Davis

Dogs are allowed to sit in sections 215-223 and can sit wherever their hearts desire. These sections give easy access to the grassy area behind the scoreboard for potty breaks.

Dogs can also walk along the concourse and visit vendors to get treats, take pictures with Riptide, and visit the dog merchandise booth that has toys, bandanas, dog tags, leashes and clothes available for purchase.

In the summertime, water and pools are set up to help keep dogs cool.

Each dog ticket costs $5 and all proceeds go directly to a dog charity. Norfolk Tides General Manager, Joe Gregory, says Bark in the Park has a positive community impact.

Watch more Tides news: Tides mash their way into record books with offensive explosion

Tides mash their way into record books with offensive explosion

“We try to find great local organizations that we can benefit while having a great day for families to bring their dogs to the ballpark,” he said.

With an average of 225 dogs at each Bark in the Park, over $1,000 gets donated to a local dog charity each time.

If you want to take your pup to this fun outing, the remaining Bark in the Park games this season are:



May 28

June 11

July 1

August 25

September 22

You can purchase human and dog tickets in advance online or at the box office on game day.