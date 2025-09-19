Hampton Roads voters head to the polls as early voting begins

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia voters lined up at polling locations across Hampton Roads on Friday. Early voting officially began, marking the official start of the 2025 election season, 45 days before Election Day.

In Norfolk, approximately 250 residents cast their ballots on the first day of early voting, according to Stephanie Iles, Director of Elections and General Registrar for the city.

"We were busy double-checking our voter files to make sure everybody who had submitted applications online or by mail that we had received, or even through third-party groups, we were getting all those people registered," Iles said. "Making sure all of our ballots, we’re required to be sent out, that had requested absentee ballots have to be out by today.”

Norfolk voter Jeffery Seate was among those who took advantage of the early voting opportunity.

"I voted early, so I can get it out the way and go do yard work," Seate said. "I had to come down here, pay my taxes; I got them out of the way. I guess I'm about a month early on that. I just want to get it done. And while I was down here, it's not crowded. I mean, this is a nice setup, I like it."

Seate encouraged other voters to take advantage of early voting while lines remain short.

"If you can get down here, it's your best bet. It's no wait line at all. I just walked right in, and did it, and I'm done. And you know, voting is a good thing," Seate said.

Norfolk residents who are registered to vote can cast early ballots at City Hall, Mondays to Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as on the two Saturdays leading up to Election Day. Additional satellite early voting locations in Norfolk will open in October.

Eligible residents can still register to vote through October 24.

This election features statewide races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, along with all 100 House of Delegates seats.

"These impact us at the state level, but also at the local level," Iles said.

Iles emphasized the importance of voter participation and encouraged residents to research all candidates on their ballots.

"You want to make sure you look at both sides of the ballot, and you exercise your right to cast for whomever you want to vote for," Iles said.

More information about voting in Virginia is available here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.