Honoring Black History: A look into the rich legacy of Douglas Wilder

NORFOLK, Va. — During Black History Month, News 3 is honoring the rich history of those who have broken milestones.

More than three decade ago, history was made in Virginia when Douglas Wilder became Virginia's 66th Governor.

"I was always taught by my mother that I can do anything I put my mind to," Wilder said.

Douglas Wilder became the first African American elected Governor in U.S. History.

"It didn’t hit me until the day of the inauguration. Before I went out to speak, they told me I had to be fitted for a an armored bullet proof vest. Then I saw all of the shooters (security) on top of the building and I said 'what in the devil is going on,'" Wilder said.

News 3's Leondra Head sat down with the former Governor at the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University.

At 94 years old, Douglas Wilder’s mind is still sharp. He stays busy by giving lectures to students at VCU.

“I’m pleased to be here. When you get my age, you’re pleased to be anywhere," Wilder said to a classroom full of VCU students.

Many buildings have been named after Wilder including the Douglas Wilder Performing Arts Center at Norfolk State University. Wilder says getting funding for HBCU’s was vital while he was in office.

"When we put the bond package together, I wanted to make sure schools that had been historically denied like Norfolk State receive what they needed to get. HBCU’s have never got what they were entitled," Wilder said.

Wilder was born in 1931 and also served as the first African American Virginia State Senator. He discussed his upbringing in Richmond while Jim Crow laws were still active.

"We were not permitted to go on capital grounds because it was segregated," Wilder said.

President Trump recently signed an executive eradicating diversity, equity and inclusion from federal workplace and federal funding. Major companies such as Walmart, Target and Amazon have gotten rid of their DEI programs as a result.

News 3's Leondra Head asked Wilder what he thought of all this.

"It’s racist. It’s an effort to deprive people of learning. What would you call it now? We use to call it Black History. But you can’t teach that anymore," Wilder said.

Wilder recently celebrated his 94th birthday in January. He says his secret to staying active is keeping busy and exercising frequently.