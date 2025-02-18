How Hampton Roads cities prioritize what roads to clear during a snowstorm

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads could see up to 12 inches of snow Wednesday into Thursday and several roads will be covered with snow and ice.

The city of Norfolk says they’ll be plowing major roads in the city. But what about residential roads in neighborhoods?

Larchmont Civic League president, Michael Crockett, says it’s tough to get out when it snow on narrow roads and that shovels will come in hand.

"What we’ll hear at night are cars wheels spinning and accelerating at the stop sign and we'll hear that throughout the night," Crockett said.

Crockett says that’s because the city trucks don’t make it to residential roads.

"As a resident of Norfolk, we typically get the cars out of the street if possible and get the snow melt ready," Crockett said.

Crockett says he’s prepared for Wednesday’s snow storm.

"I’m going to sprinkle it on the steps, sidewalk around the house where our neighbors walk and the snow shovel ready to go for Wednesday morning," Crockett said.

The city of Norfolk says they will clear bridges, overpasses and downtown streets first. and then move to secondary roads like those in the central, and Willoughby areas, to name a few.

Another Norfolk resident, Doug Beaver, says he’s prepared to wait it out.

"I know the city is going to clear the primary roads first, and sometimes you have to wait it out and be prepared to stay in for a day or two before the roads melt," Beaver said.

As for the Larchmont area, Crockett says the civic league is reminding folks to stay in if they don’t have to get out.

The city of Newport News says they treat and clear main highways and highly traveled roads first. After that, they say secondary roads and bus routes are treated but residential streets are plowed last.

The city of Hampton says it generally focuses on bridges and overpasses before getting to secondary roads however the city says it doesn't have the staff to treat or clear residential neighborhoods.

Over in Virginia Beach the city stated while main roads are carefully monitored those side roads will not receive immediate attention so some could be slick for drivers.

News 3 is waiting to hear from Chesapeake, Suffolk and Portsmouth.

News 3 reached out to local hospitals. Chesapeake Regional released the statement below:

"From ensuring the appropriate level of food and supplies to fuel and staffing, Chesapeake Regional is making numerous preparations ahead of Wednesday’s storm. Our teams are preparing for snow removal to keep movement around our campus and medical offices safe and are also making plans for staff who need to stay overnight."

Riverside Health released the statement below: