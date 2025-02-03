How recent tariffs could impact businesses in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Many local restaurants and stores in the region rely on imports from other countries to operate their businesses.

However, recent executive actions by President Donald Trump have imposed tariffs on goods from Mexico, China, and Canada, creating challenges for these businesses.

The repercussions of these tariffs are resonating throughout the country, and Hampton Roads is no exception.

At Tacos Y Tequila, a Mexican restaurant in downtown Norfolk, manager Enrique Vasquez is feeling the strain of rising ingredient costs.

"The avocados are going up. Some companies are selling them for $90, others for $80 a box,” he said.

Tariffs, akin to taxes, are duties imposed by one country on another's goods, affecting everything from food products to car parts. Experts warn that the stock market could also feel the impact.

"Cars are made in both Canada and Mexico. You have to go back to the Great Depression to find tariffs this high," Dr. David Macpherson of Trinity University noted.

Senator Mark Warner (D) recently discussed the issue on "Face the Nation," highlighting the long-term implications of these tariffs.

"For years, we've been telling businesses to leave China and nearshore to places like Mexico. Now, that will end up costing consumers more," Warner said.

This concern is echoed by local restaurateurs, including Vasquez, who are striving to keep prices manageable for customers.

"We’re trying to keep prices down, but it's not easy to get good prices. Every Sunday, I’m checking with different companies to see who has the best rates," Vasquez said.

With the Super Bowl approaching, demand for ingredients like avocados and tomatoes is expected to rise.

"With the big game coming next week, avocados, tomatoes, and beer from Mexico—prices are about to go up," Warner warned.

Vasquez indicated that avocados may be in short supply during the Super Bowl week. "We’re trying to stock up now," he said.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine also weighed in on this issue, emphasizing that Virginians want lower prices and criticizing the tariffs.

"The last thing we need is new, senseless taxes on imports from America's three largest trading partners," Kaine stated.

Vasquez suggested that the country should look to sources beyond the traditional suppliers, noting that other countries can provide similar goods.

"I know Central America has avocados—not like Mexico, but El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, and other countries," Vasquez mentioned.

While immediate price increases may not be apparent, experts believe they will come over time, impacting consumers and businesses alike.