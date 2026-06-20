Juneteenth parade brings Diggs Town community together

NORFOLK, Va. — Stop the Violence Team held its annual Juneteenth parade in the Diggs Town neighborhood of Norfolk, bringing together community members for food, entertainment, and cultural exhibits.

The parade made its way through the heart of Diggs Town to the Richard A. Tucker Memorial Library, where the celebration continued throughout the day.

Bilal Muhammad of the Stop the Violence Team said the event was about more than marking the holiday.

"We want the community, the Hampton Roads community to know that, celebrate Juneteenth, but please educate the community, speaking the truth. And let the community know that we are responsible for this freedom day."

Muhammad said the community's involvement is central to the event's mission.

"We are the ones that celebrate and we encourage the support to ban with us and walk with us. Because in this community Diggs Town and Richard A. Tucker library there's great history here."

Community member James Bynum Jr. said the day carried special meaning especially for younger generations.

"The sun is out. God has given us a beautiful day. And it's very important for the community. Especially our young people because we need to know our history."

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