Life and service of Lt. Col. Brandon Shah honored by ODU Monarch Battalion

NORFOLK, Va. — A Monarch Battalion Unit memorial for Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, the ROTC instructor killed during the shooting on Old Dominion University's campus on March 12, was held on Thursday.

The memorial at S.B. Ballard Stadium ran from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. A 21-gun salute was conducted during the event.

"He exposed himself to danger and he closed with the assailant — taking hold of him, and bringing him to the ground, creating the moment that his students needed to respond and fight back, and in so doing, Brandon was mortally wounded," a military official said during the memorial. "Lieutenant Colonel Shah gave his last full measure of devotion to those in his care."

The military community and local lawmakers — such as Reps. Jen Kiggans and Bobby Scott — were in attendance to honor Shah's life and service.

Watch previous coverage: Community gathers to remember ODU ROTC professor killed in campus shooting

Community gathers to remember ODU ROTC professor killed in campus shooting

On March 22, the community gathered at Chartway Arena to celebrate Shah's life. At this event, those closest to him shared memories of the man they called a hero.

"There’s Superman, Black Panther, Captain America, but above all we have a real hero Lt. Col. Brandon Shah. Your cape is the real deal now, soar brother and fly high," Shah's sister said.

His wife, Katherine Shah, also spoke at the service.

"Brandon believed something simple. Don't just talk about change, do. Execute. And that’s exactly what we’re going to do for Brandon every single day. We love you babe and you take your rest, knowing we got this," Katherine Shah said.

Watch previous coverage: Friends remember fallen ODU ROTC instructor Lt. Col. Brandon Shah

Friends remember fallen ODU ROTC instructor Lt. Col. Brandon Shah

Shah was a native of Staunton, Virginia. He enlisted in the Army in 2003 as an aviation operations specialist and later enrolled at Old Dominion University, where he earned his commission as an officer in 2007 with a degree in sociology and a minor in military science.

During his military career, Shah logged more than 1,200 flight hours in three different aircraft and completed more than 600 combat flight hours as an Army aviator, according to his ODU profile. He also earned an MBA from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree in engineering management from the University of Kansas.

His awards included the Senior Army Aviator Badge, Combat Action Badge, Parachutist Badge and Air Assault Badge.

Friends say returning to ODU to teach and mentor cadets was something Shah had talked about for years.

Shah was killed on March 12 while teaching an ROTC class at Constant Hall on ODU's campus when a gunman entered the classroom and opened fire. Two others were hurt during the incident. Students were able to subdue and kill the gunman, Mohamed Bailor Jalloh.

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